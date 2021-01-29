According to a recent study by New York financial technology company SmartAsset, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes are the top places in Louisiana to get a mortgage. The sixth annual study compared the likelihood of mortgage approval in each parish, mortgage rates, average five-year borrowing costs and property taxes to determine the best places to get a mortgage.
First-ranked Pointe Coupee boasts a 68.67% loan funding rate, and West Baton Rouge is not far behind with 67.11%. Both of those rates are well above the statewide average of 57%.
Also ranked among the top places to get a mortgage in Louisiana are Terrebonne, Vermillion, Saint Bernard, Ascension and West Feliciana Parishes.
