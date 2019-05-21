Officers with the Port Allen Police Department arrested a man who has been jailed more than 40 times and a woman with warrants in Addis, Brusly and the Lake Charles Marshal’s Office on Monday, May 20.
Authorities arrested Derrick Rinaudo, 39 of Addis, and Jodie Bell, 44, around 6 p.m. on Monday after they found an alleged marijuana pipe, Methamphetamine packaged for distribution and a digital scale in a side pocket of Rinaudo’s vehicle following a traffic stop. According to his arrest report, Rinaudo had the smoking pipe in his hand at the time of the traffic stop, which led to further search of his vehicle.
Authorities arrested Bell on four warrants from the Addis Police Department, Brusly Police Department and Marshal’s Office in Lake Charles.
Warrants from the Addis Police Department stem from charges of switching license plates, driving with no insurance and driving under suspension, according to Police Chief Ricky Anderson.
During the arrests, Rinaudo repeatedly asked officers to “get rid of” the Methamphetamine and screamed profanities from the back of the squad car, according to the arrest report.
Further investigation revealed Rinaudo had a fake motor vehicle insurance sticker and was driving with a suspended license.
Authorities with the PAPD also issued Rinaudo a traffic citation for failure to use a signal when he turned from Avenue F onto South Alexander Ave.
Since 1998, Rinaudo has been arrested more than 40 times on charges including forgery, drug possession, false imprisonment, and purse snatching.
This time, officers booked Rinaudo in the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and a fake MVI sticker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.