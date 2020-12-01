Port Allen Police Chief and Council At-Large candidates are reaching the end of campaigning ahead of the Dec. 5 run-off election. Corey Hicks and incumbent Esdron Brown face off for Police Chief while Clerice “Clo” Lacy and Bart Saia are running for the Council At-Large seat after ousting incumbent Carey Williams during the Nov. 3 election.
Early voting took place from Nov. 20-28 with a parish-wide early and absentee turnouts of just 5%, according to WBR Registrar of Voters Corey Passantino.
“Turnout was pretty low for this election,” Passantino said.
The Nov. 3 election finished with Clerice Lacy (40%) ahead of Bart Saia (36%), and Corey Hicks (37%) beating Esdron Brown (32%). As run-off election day approaches, candidates are finishing up and reflecting on their campaign efforts.
Both at-large candidates are going into the race satisfied with their campaigns and hopeful of a win.
Lacy said she is confident that the people’s desire for diversity in representation and community growth will help her secure the seat. If elected, Lacy would become the first woman to hold the City Council At-Large seat in Port Allen.
“I’m feeling really good,” Lacy said of Saturday’s election. “People want elected officials that they can hold accountable and that will put the community first.”
Saia has focused his campaigning efforts on walking the streets to hear from Port Allen residents - and he likes what he’s hearing.
“With me, you know what you’re getting… someone who’s going to work hard for all citizens of the city,” Saia said. “From what I’ve heard on the street, I’m feeling good about the run-off.”
Incumbent Police Chief Brown, a native of the Erwinville area, is seeking a third term this November. He and Hicks ousted Bryan Simmons and John Summers during the Nov. 3 election.
Brown is running on the same platform as he did in 2012 and 2016 - building a dedicated, community-oriented police force. Brown, a native of the Erwinville area, is seeking a third term this November. If re-elected, Brown hopes to continue prioritizing programs to unite the community.
Brown has 24 years of law enforcement experience, with eight of those as Port Allen Police Chief. Before his time in law enforcement, Brown spent eight years in the Marine Corp.
“We’ve been doing what I’ve been doing since I got there, which is building the police department,” Brown said. “We’re working on finding officers that work at our level of integrity.”
Brown’s opponent Hicks has also focused his campaign on promising community-oriented policing and filling positions with and training highly qualified officers at the department if elected. His policy is “firm but fair,” Hicks said.
He has focused the past few weeks on getting out and meeting people he didn’t have a chance to before the first election, helping voters put a face to a name.
“I’ve been making this next push and getting good feedback from the citizens,” he said.
Hicks, a Port Allen native, is a Lieutenant at the West Baton Rouge Detention Center where he’s served as Assistant Chief of Security for the past four years. He previously worked as a Master Sergeant at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, and has a combined 20 years with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Each candidate encouraged Port Allen residents to get out and vote, regardless of how they cast their ballot. Election day is Saturday, Dec. 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Also on the ballot
A proposed Constitutional Amendment will be on the ballot across West Baton Rouge Parish. This amendment would allow the governing boards that oversee Louisiana’s public university systems to appoint up to two out-of-state residents to their boards. Currently, membership is limited to people who have current residency in Louisiana.
