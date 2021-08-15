Port Allen city police are leading an investigation of a shooting which occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening in the Hubbens Supermarket parking lot.
One suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing. Two females reported as ages 33 and 37 were shot and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police and fire vehicles are occupying the Hubbens parking lot and nearby Napa Auto Parts lot with their crime scene investigation.
