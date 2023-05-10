Addis Police have released a missing juvenile report for an Addis teen who was last seen Tuesday.
Police say Christopher Brisco, 14, was last seen at his home on Cypress Hall Ln.
Brisco is 5’5″, 100 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Brisco can contact Addis police at (225) 687-2222 or West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s dispatch after normal business hours at (225) 490-8599.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.