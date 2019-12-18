Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said his officers are seeking three people for illegally cashing checks at a local grocery store recently.
The three, two men and a woman, went into the store on the same day but their visits were spread out over the course of the day, Brown said.
The checks turned out to be counterfeits, although they appeared to be legitimate. It was not until the checks—totaling almost $2,400—were returned from the store’s bank that the theft was reported, Brown said.
“The checks were all for different odd amounts, like the biggest which was made out for $872 and some change, and were all drawn on the same company,” the chief continued.
If they are caught, Brown expects the three to be charged with fraud.
Brown says law enforcement nationwide sees an uptick in crimes of this nature as people struggle to make ends meet and provide their children with gifts, so they turn to crime.
“And small towns and cities seem to get targeted more often,” he said.
“What happens is that we have to deal with people who come from bigger cities that will come to small towns like ours thinking they have a better chance of getting away with it,” Brown said.
He said merchants of all types, not just check-cashing outlets, need to be wary of the possibility of not only counterfeit checks but counterfeit currency as well.
“They need to be aware of the fact that they have to be very careful this time of year,” Brown said.
Anyone with information on these suspects should contact the Port Allen Police Department at (225) 343-5525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.