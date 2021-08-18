The West Baton Rouge Parish population surge that began in the late 1990s now stands out among the biggest in Louisiana, according the 2020 U.S. Census.
The WBR increase of 3,411 residents – a 14.3 percent gain – was the third highest rate of population growth in the state, according to figures the United States Census Bureau released last week.
“Back in 2000, we were 11th in the state and 2010 we were 8th in the state, so I saw this coming,” Parish President Riley “Pee” Wee Berthelot said. “I figured we could be in the top 5, but I didn’t think it would be No. 3.”
Much of the growth came from what is now the “City” of Addis, where the population swelled from 3,593 in 2010 to 7,805 in the 2020 Census.
It’s not the first population spike for Addis. The city existed as a village until 1980, when the population nearly doubled from 724 in 1970 to 1,320 a decade later, a drop of 15.97 percent from the 2010 population of 5,180.
The population spike now gives Addis the largest population of the three municipalities in West Baton Rouge.
Port Allen’s population dropped to 4,353, down from the 5,180 in 2010, which reflects a 15.97 percent drop over the last decade.
Now, Addis ranks as the most populated city along the La. 1 Westbank corridor from Ascension to Pointe Coupee parishes, eclipsing the populations of Donaldsonville, Plaquemine and New Roads.
Brusly’s population of 2,377 was a decrease of 8.19 percent from the 2010 tally of 2,589.
The census also showed a population of 2,180 in the unincorporated community of Erwinville.
The close proximity to Baton Rouge has fueled WBR’s growth, along with another factor, Berthelot said.
“We have a very good public school system, which has attracted a lot of people to this area,” he said. “Plus, the traffic is so cumbersome trying to go across the river and back, so that a lot of people who have jobs at Shintech and Dow are locating to our area because it’s much easier travel.
‘We have some people running from the 2016 flood or the crime in East Baton Rouge,” Berthelot said. “I can’t say that never happens here, but it’s nothing like all the shootings we’ve seen in Baton Rouge.”
The La. 415 extension to La. 1, along with the rebuilding of the Intracoastal Waterway twin span and the work on the Mississippi River Bridge could further boost the population, he said.
