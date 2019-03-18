Port Allen may soon be 200 acres larger. Nolan-McKay Developers petitioned the city for the annexation of a 200-acre lot on Court Street after the Parish Council denied two rezoning requests for a Planned Unit Development (PUD).
The annexation process began in September 2018 but picked up steam when the City Council approved hiring Addis Town Attorney Dana Larpenteur as counsel last week. Larpenteur, who has been the Addis town attorney for more than four decades, said he and former Mayor Carol Bourgeois were the “architects of annexation” for Addis.
The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will have to consent for the project since Court Street is a Louisiana highway. Residents and the Parish Council will not have to approve the annexation since the landowners petitioned for it and no voters live in the area.
DOTD will have to provide a letter of no objection for the city to annex the right-of-way for Court Street, which is required to proceed with the annexation of the land They would be the only entity to stop the process, but Larpenteur said he doesn’t see that happening.
About 15 years ago, the city attempted to annex a more substantial portion of the same area and failed. Councilman Hugh Riviere said the project was too ambitious. The previous annexation included all of Highway 415 and Port Allen High School and died because local businesses were not receptive to the proposal.
After two denied rezoning requests, Nolan-McKay Developers expect the third time to be a charm. The property is currently zoned agricultural, despite their attempts to rezone it to a PUD. The Parish Council denied their requests based on the number of homes and deemed the 50-foot lot sizes too small.
After the annexation, the city will have to decide whether to rezone the property and for what type of development. Nolan-McKay proposed a 600-home single-family residential development to the Parish Council but cut the number of homes in a proposal made to the City Council requesting annexation in September.
“In my mind, if they would have brought that project to us they would already be building houses,” Council member Chris “Fish” Kershaw told the City Council in September.
DOTD is expected to provide a letter of no objection within 60 days. After DOTD approval, the City will introduce an ordinance to annex the Nolan-McKay property.
“Really and truly Port Allen needs rooftops but not just any rooftops, a quality development,” Riviere said.
