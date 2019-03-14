Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee and the City Council recognized the Port Allen High Basketball team for earning the title Class 2A State Runner-up during the Wednesday, March 13 City Council meeting.
Head coach Derrick Jones introduced each team member and gave a recap of the season. Jones said he expects three or four players to advance to the collegiate level and noted their academic performance with a team GPA of 2.85.
