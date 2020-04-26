Saturday, Faith Street Ministries in Port Allen prepared and served 400 plate lunches to the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“God told us to be the light where there is darkness, and that’s exactly what we are going to be," Pastor Rickey Howell of Faith Street Ministries said.
The church gave out 400 plate lunches to anyone in the community who came to their drive-thru between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Volunteers handed out plates and gave warm greetings wearing masks and following the guidelines provided by the CDC for the safety of others.
Pastor Howell is urging the community to keep faith and patience in this tough time.
This isn't the first time Faith Ministries brought blessings in the form of lunch to the community. Over the past two weeks they have donated hundreds of plate lunches to first responders at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, WBR Dispatch Office, Port Allen Police Department, Port Allen Fire Department, Addis PD, Addis Fire Department, Brusly PD, Brusly Fire Department and Brusly Town Hall.
And they didn’t just stop there. They also delivered meals to gas station employees and exactly 100 plates to truck drivers traveling through the parish.
“This is our way of showing the community that we are going to make it through this," Howell said.
Howell said he knows the community is in need of help now more than ever, and that this would not be the last of the free plate lunches at Faith Street Ministries.
