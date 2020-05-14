The City Council approved the Mayor’s hiring of Port Allen native and former city attorney Lance Joseph as the Chief Administrative Officer in a 3-2 vote Wednesday, May 13.
Joseph will fill the vacancy left by former CAO Adrian Genre, who served in the position from 2012 to March of this year.
Of the five people who applied for the position, Joseph is the most qualified because of his familiarity with the city and other employees, Mayor Lee said. Joseph brings legal as well as residential construction experience to the position.
“He has a vast knowledge of operations in the city,” Lee told the City Council.
Council members Garry Hubble and Hugh Riviere cast the two votes against the Mayor’s appointment. They cited too few applicants and Joseph’s lack of experience in utilities and upper-level management as their reasoning, reiterating statements made by Port Allen resident and attorney Douglas Smith.
During the public comment period, Smith called the hiring process inadequate and asked the City Council to consider readvertising the position to get a “broader pool of applicants” for the “most important job in the city.”
“I am capable of serving in this position,” Joseph said. “I graduated ninth in my class and passed the bar the first time. I think I have the capacity to learn the duties and processes.”
Joseph was appointed as city attorney by former mayor Demetric "Deedy" Slaughter and left the position voluntarily after three years. Councilman Hubble questioned Mayor Lee’s decision to bring Joseph back, saying that, during his time as the city attorney there was a “consistent delay of issues.”
While they did not agree on everything, Joseph “did an excellent job,” Mayor Lee said. Since then, the two have worked through their differences, he continued.
Joseph obtained a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from LSU in 1998 and a law degree from Southern University Law Center in 2002. He has formerly served in several positions, including a tax attorney for the Department of Revenue and a public defender in East Baton Rouge. Most recently, Joseph has operated an independent law practice, which he will leave to serve as Port Allen’s CAO.
Joseph’s main priority is to get involved in the field with the people who fall under his responsibility, he said.
“I don’t think you can properly supervise unless you have some inclination of what someone is supposed to be doing so I intend to follow and learn as much as I can about every position so that whatever needs to be done or whatever comes up can be appropriately addressed so that your constituent’s service does not skip a beat.”
