The Port Allen City Council plans to meet for its regularly scheduled meeting tomorrow, according to Mayor Richard Lee.
The meeting will be available online, via Zoom or a similar service, City Attorney Evan Alvarez said.
The public will not be able to dial-in to the meeting but will be able to participate in the public comment period via email. Those emails will need to be sent prior to the meeting tomorrow, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Alvarez said.
The most pressing item on the agenda is the appointment of the Chief Administrative Officer - a position previously held by Adrian Genre since 2012. Genre is now the parish Utilities Director.
The position has been open since February. Now, the application and interviewing process is complete and Mayor Lee will make his appointment, which requires a vote of approval by the council.
Mayor Lee called the hiring of a COA "critical."
A link to watch the meeting, agenda and email for sending public comment will be published online once available.
