The Port Allen City Council is nearing a decision on who is responsible for repairs to sewer tie-in lines - property owners or the city.
Councilman Hugh Riviere proposed a change to the city's ordinance that would make the city liable for repairs and, in some cases, a portion of the expenses related to a new tie-in to the sewer main. Under Riviere's proposal, the city would pay to repair any collapsed or malfunctioning sewer tie-in within 10 feet of the sewer main. The proposal also includes a stipulation that the city will cover expenses for new sewer connections if they exceed $3,000. Under the current ordinance, property owners (or developers) pay the full cost to tie-in to the city's sewer main. They are also responsible for any repairs to the tie-in line, no matter where they occur.
New sewer tie-in connections can range in cost from $2,500 to $6,500, according to City Engineer Tony Arikol. Some are more expensive due to their proximity to the road and depth. Often, the sewer tie-ins run under streets.
Riviere said the change would expedite repairs to the city's aging sewer lines - a system of 40 to 50-year-old terracotta pipes.
Mayor Richard Lee, III is concerned the change will cause the city to incur massive costs associated with the repairs.
"Those costs are going to rise and cause issues," Lee said.
He asked council members to consider an insurance program for property owners, a proposal the Council denied last year. Under the plan, homeowners retain full responsibility for their sewer tie-in line with the option of paying for insurance to cover the cost of any necessary repairs.
Baton Rouge's ordinance requires homeowners to cover the cost of repairing any damage to the portions of the line on their property. The city is responsible for repairs to any part of the line that is not on their property. For example, the city pays for repairs to any portion of the pipe that lies beneath the road.
