A grand jury indicted a Port Allen man and woman for the second-degree murder of an infant who died in a motel room off LA 415 in June.
The grand jury indicted Gage Thibeaux, 23, on one count of second-degree murder and the infant's mother Hope Goss, 23, with principal to second-degree murder on Sept. 3.
The coroner's report listed the baby's cause of death as aspiration pneumonia complicated by "recent severe scalding injury and failure to thrive." Failure to thrive is a technical term for malnourishment.
According to the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, the six-month-old suffered third-degree burns on more than 30% of her body and weighed only 8 pounds. The average weight for a six-month-old is approximately 15 pounds, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Authorities originally charged Thibeaux with second-degree murder and Goss with principal to manslaughter for failing to alert authorities. Their arraignments have not been scheduled. During the arraignment, each will enter a plea to the charges.
Felony prosecutor Tony Clayton was not available for comment.
