Port Allen ranked 19th in the top 20 safest cities in the state, according to a report released by SafeWise on Nov. 26.
It is the second smallest city, by population, to make the top 20 list with just 52 more residents than Springhill, the fourth safest city in the state.
About 20 percent of crime in Port Allen was considered "violent crimes" with the remaining 80 percent described as "property crimes." In Patterson, the safest city in the state, violent crime accounts for less than one percent of all crimes.
SafeWise did not include Louisiana in its Safest Cities report last year due to insufficient crime reporting.
Louisiana touted the highest murder rate in the country in 2016, capping off 28 years on the top of the list. However, cities like Scott, Harahan, Denham Springs and Port Allen demonstrate a shift, boasting violent crime rates below the statewide average.
SafeWise analysts reviewed the most recent 2016 FBI crime statistics and population data to compile the report. Violent crimes include aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery. Property crimes are those involving burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and car theft.
Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said he expects those numbers to change in next year's report due to the 2017 homicide of Fatrell Queen and 2018 double homicide of Harold Baise Jr. and Koveria Wright.
"We are proud of the community," Brown said. "The community is what keeps us in the top ranking and named one of the safest cities in Louisiana."
SafeWise is an online safety resource that advocates for consumers and helps families and communities make informed decisions. SafeWise regularly releases “Safest Cities” reports, and other reports on a variety of safety topics to raise awareness about the state of safety in our country.
