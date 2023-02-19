Port Allen Elementary held their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Febb 17 at 12:45 P.M. This is the second parade of this magnitude that the school has held
Assistant Principal Heather Day discussed the evolution of the event, “We started off a little smaller last year, and it’s a little bit bigger this year; we hope to add to it each year.”
The parade route was staged and began at the school’s entrance on 6th St., turned east on Rosedale Rd., south on N. Jefferson Ave., west on Burbridge St., and then finally north to return to the 6th St. entrance.
“The kids are pumped,” said Day, adding later, “It's a way from them [students] to experience the parade, but in a safe environment.”
Each elementary class selected a King and Queen for the parade.
Port Allen Elementary’s student royalty for 2023
Karter Taylor, Caiden Bracken, Kree Sanders, Kynleigh Domineck, Ka’Mia Howard, Victoria Georgetown, Christian Williams, Artumn Garner, Darren Bourgeois Jr., Kalahnni Johnson, Kohen Christophe, Olivia Major, Caidon Hammond, Micah Mitchell, Dylan Mayorga, Aubree Jarvis, Kelsi Knox, Austin Murray, Ava Matthews, Natalie Nettles, Christopher Mason, Aasim Pitcher, Aubrey Paul, Ahmir Pitcher, Savannah Major, Josiah Johnson, Jayden Miro, Mia McNell, Alfred Simmons, Eric Salazar, Sophia Miro, Kairi Collins and Josaet Lino Peri.
Modes of transportation of the student kings and queens varied from elaborately decorated wagons, to child operated toy cars, even some all-terrain vehicles.
Community members and groups in attendance included the West Baton Rouge Fire Department, Police escorts, Port Allen Middle school spirit, cheer and beta clubs, Brusly High School marching band and cheerleaders, Port Allen High School band and basketball team, Mayor Lee, Zack Simmers, Jeff Bergeron, Tony Clayton and the Council on Aging.
One member of the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging, Margret Lejeune, who will be 87 years old on February 27,donned a full pink ensemble and a flamingo hat.
She pulled behind her a wagon brimming with stuffed throws for the kids. She has participated in the annual school event since before COVID. Dorothy Carter, another member, participated for her first time this year.
Principal Erikka Wishom was near the end of the line-up, pumping up the crowd of students with a megaphone and her light dancing feet.
