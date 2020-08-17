Employees at the Port Allen ExxonMobil Lubricants plant joined together to donate 15 bags of school supplies to support students and teachers in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The employees typically donate the the annual Stuff the Bus campaign, which was held virtually this year. Instead of stuffing the bus, they stuffed School Board member Teri Bergeron's car with the school supplies, which will be distributed by the WBR School District.
The fundraiser and donation was organized by Teona Williams, Exxon's Inventory Management Specialist.
