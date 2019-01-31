The Port Allen High School Pelicans took the Ernest family under their wing this week, raising $1,000 for funeral costs with a free dress day Wednesday.
On Saturday, Jan. 26, Billy, Tanner, and Summer Ernest were shot and killed allegedly by Dakota Theriot. In the wake of the tragedy, The Denham Spring High School community raised more than $6,000 to help cover funeral costs for their former classmate Tanner Ernest, 17, and his family.
Port Allen High Principal James Jackson offered the same opportunity to the Pelicans, who set and met a goal of donating $1,000. The class of 2019 raised $271 and earned an additional free dress day. Students in grades nine through 12 raised approximately $279 collectively. Members of the West Baton Rouge community donated more than $250.
The Pelicans finished the fundraiser by issuing a check to Seale Funeral Home Wednesday afternoon.
Here are the donation amounts!Class of 2019 - $271Class of 2020 - $123Class of 2021 - $147.30Class of 2022 - $199.50Community Members - $259.20Shout out to our seniors for earning another free dress day tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ZhgBmYWScs— Port Allen High School (@PortAllenPels) January 30, 2019
