Port Allen High School senior Emily Nichols was named the 2019 West Baton Rouge Student of the Year. Her teachers and classmates surprised her with the announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 11 then celebrated with confetti, applause, flowers and hugs.
Congratulations to Emily Nichols for being chosen as @WBRSchools High School Student of the Year!! We are so proud of you! #PelicanPride @im_emjayy @BtheJournalist pic.twitter.com/ke3KtZXPoi— Port Allen High School (@PortAllenPels) December 11, 2018
