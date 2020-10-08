The City of Port Allen will host Jazz on the Levee from 5 - 9 p.m. at the Old Ferry Landing on Friday, Oct. 16. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required.
The evening concert will feature Doug Brouseeau and the River City All Stars, Lazaro Nettles and Finesse, Kasey Ball and Leroy Bishop Toussaint.
