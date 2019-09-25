Officers with the Port Allen Police Department are seeking the person or persons responsible for a dangerous drive-by shooting in town last Tuesday evening.
A resident of the area near the intersection of Maryland and 12th streets reported hearing gunshots last Tuesday night and called the police.
“Upon their arrival at the area, they were flagged down by a resident who heard shots fired,” said Capt. Kendra Wisham.
She said the officers reported that two vehicles, a Honda Civic and an Infinity G35, both had bullet holes in them and their was evidence bullets struck the house as well.
No one was injured in the shooting and after canvassing the area looking for suspects, officers were told, “No one saw anything,” Wisham said. “We’re still actively working the case to find any suspects.”
She said there area a number of ways the public can assist law enforcement in cases like this—they can call the police, (225) 343-5525, or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Wisham said the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office also has a link on its website allowing people who have security cameras at their homes to sign up giving police access to the tape from their recorders in the event a crime is committed near their homes.
Those who sign up will remain anonymous, she said.
