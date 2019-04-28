UPDATE: West Baton Ruge Sheriff's Office detectives discovered the body of 76-year-old Joann Moore in a shallow grave not far from her residence around 11:05 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
Her son, 44-year-old Louis W. Moore, Jr. was arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with her death.
The investigation is on-going and autopsy scheduled.
No Bond has set at the time of this release.
ORIGINAL STORY
Joann W Moore, a 76-year-old Port Allen woman, was last heard from on Wednesday, April 24 around 9 a.m. in the area of Lafiton Lane in Port Allen.
Moore is known to have relatives in Caldwell, Columbia, West Monroe, and Ouachita parishes. She also has no access to vehicles.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-343-9234.
