A Port Allen man confessed to intentionally starting a fire that burned a mobile home and vehicle in the 12000 block of Patricia Road in Port Allen on Monday, Aug. 31.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office and West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested Nigel Joshua Gremelsbacker, 20, on one count of aggravated arson and one count of simple arson.
Investigators said Gremelsbacker was involved in a domestic dispute at the property prior to the fire. He was then identified as a suspect in the case.
With the assistance of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, Gremelsbacker was located and taken into custody.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said over the past few months, there has been a notable increase in arson across the state, especially in fires set as a byproduct of other crimes such as domestic disputes, burglaries and homicides. However, West Baton Rouge Parish has not seen the increase in arson fires several other parishes have.
