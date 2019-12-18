Officers with the Port Allen Police Department arrested a man at a convenience store for possession of heroin, according to Chief Esdron Brown.
Ofc. Jana Chustz was responding to a call at a convenience store reporting a disturbance just after 9 p.m. last Thursday, a call prompted by what the officer described as “a verbal disturbance” between the suspect and a female.
After interviews with the two suspects, Michael C. Coleman Jr., 32, 5017 Myrtle St., Addis, was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, heroin.
While Chustz was en route, she was notified by dispatch that Ofc. Craig Crawford was patrolling the area near the store and the two arrived at about the same time.
“I noticed a white male bouncing around back and forth in the parking lot,” Crawford said, adding the man appeared to be “under the influence of some sort of illegal narcotics.”
He also noted in his report the man was arguing with a white female, later determined to be a close relative.
Crawford interviewed Coleman and Chustz interviewed the female. Coleman was reportedly “extremely jittery” and kept his hands under his body as he sat on the curb.
During a search of the female’s vehicle after Chustz was given permission to do so and as she did, Crawford and Coleman began struggling, which led Chustz to use her Taser to get the suspect under control
Coleman was arrested when two packages of heroin were found on him, one in one of his socks and the other in his hand.
He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention Center.
