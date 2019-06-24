State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two horseback riders around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.
The crash occurred on Section Rd., LA Hwy 620, east of Rougon Rd., LA Hwy 984, in West Baton Rouge Parish, and ultimately took the life of 33-year-old Temell Dunn of Port Allen.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Dunn and 34-year-old Jonathan Stewart of Port Allen were riding their horses westbound in the west lane of LA Hwy 620. At the same time, 30-year-old Jordan Patin of Port Allen was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram westbound on LA Hwy 620. As Dunn and Stewart were riding their horses in the lane of travel, they were struck by the westbound Dodge.
Dunn and Stewart sustained severe injuries and were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for treatment. Dunn succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, June 23.
Impairment is suspected on the part of both riders, and toxicology samples were taken from them for analysis, according to State Police. Both horses died as a result of the crash.
Patin was properly restrained and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
This crash remains under investigation. This story will be updated as information is made available.
