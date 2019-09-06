A 58-year-old Port Allen man drowned in Belle River over the Labor Day weekend, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 4 p.m. last Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning in Belle River near Bayou Magazille and responded.
Deputies responded to the call and were told that Donald T. Matherne was swimming with a group of friends near their party barge when they noticed he did not surface. The initial attempts to locate him were fruitless.
With assistance from deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to assist St. Martin’s deputies and began a recovery effort.
Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Marine Patrol Division recovered Matherne’s body around 8:30 p.m.
“Thank you to all the agencies and personnel who assisted with the recovery efforts,” said Maj. Ginny Higgins, public information officer with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. “Your assistance was greatly appreciated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.