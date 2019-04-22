A head-on crash on Bueche Road at Section Road around 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 21 claimed the life of a Port Allen man and sent one to the hospital with serious injuries. The two-vehicle crash claimed the life of 46-year old Melvin Jones of Port Allen.
According to Louisiana State Troopers, Jones was traveling northbound on Bueche Road in a 2005 Nissan Sentra. At the same time, 29-year-old Jonathan Daisy of New Roads was traveling southbound on Bueche Road in a 2017 Honda Accord. Jones' vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Daisy's Honda head-on.
Jones was unrestrained at the time of the crash, State Police said. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
Daisy was properly restrained. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge with serious injuries.
Impairment is unknown at this time. Routine toxicology samples were taken from Jones and Daisy and will be analyzed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.
This crash remains under investigation. Updates will be made to this article as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.