Almost $125,000. It’s a lot of money for the city of Port Allen, but the Council members might have to find some additional funds in the budget to meet this amount and cover an increase in the cost of premiums of health insurance coverage offered to city employees. To make a decision before the April 1 employee enrollment day, Council is holding a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Port Allen City Hall to discuss the matter further and probably take action.
The issue was discussed and tabled at the Wednesday, March 10, Port Allen City Council meeting, after Council members reviewed recently gathered bids from three insurance companies for employee health coverage: UnitedHealthcare, which currently serves the city; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana; and Humana insurance. All three indicated there would be increases one way or another in healthcare coverage premium costs, but UnitedHealthcare still seems to be competitive.
Basically, after a number of low-employee-claim years the city has had an increase in some larger medical claims by employees this year. That drove up the premium costs by about 40 percent annually for UnitedHealthcare. Blue Cross’ and Humana’s premium costs would also be higher but just under 40 percent, the difference of which is negligible.
Port Allen Chief Financial Officer Audrey McCain said the increase in premium costs for the city comes down to around $125,000 annually. Not just a drop in the bucket.
“Historically, the city pays 85 percent of the cost of health insurance premiums for employees and about 30 percent of the cost for spouses and children covered under the plans,” McCain said. “Another benefit the city offers is when an employee stays with us for 25 years or more and enrolled in the plan for at least three years before leaving, the city offers to pay half of the premiums for retirees. They lose that when they become eligible for Medicare.”
Eighty-five percent of the city’s cost on a total average of around $636 per month for individual city employee premiums jumps to possibly just under $790 per month with that 40-percent increase. That doesn’t include new employees who might be hired or existing employees not covered on the city plan deciding to sign up for it. “More than $124,000 is an accurate number,” McCain said. “Now, we have 65 city employees, but they’re not all on our healthcare insurance. Some are on a husband’s or wife’s insurance. I’d say we have about 50 employees on the city plan now.”
The city now pays 85 percent of an employee premium each month, and the employee pays the remaining 15 percent, which also goes up by about 40 percent of the current payment. Most employees, more than 50 percent, are on the basic or “middle coverage” insurance plan. So, if they pay $95.40 per month now in their share of the premium it would be closer to $133 per month for the employee’s share. The deductible and out-of-pocket expenses would stay the same on each of the three coverage plan selections employees have.
At the March 17 meeting, Council members also will discuss if they should pay a larger percentage of the monthly premium for the city’s three retired employees covered by the insurance. Therefore, the city’s renewal of health insurance has been delayed for now. An alternative that would make their decision changeable in a few months would be to watch claims and the market and, if they are lower, rebid the insurance for a lower premium rate. If a resolution, not an ordinance, is passed on the matter, they have that flexibility. Such a move could make costs less expensive for everyone, but it is not certain to occur, according to District 2 Councilman Hugh Riviere.
“One thing we can do is if the claims improve down the road, we can go back into the market (for possibly lower rates,” Riviere said. “That would give us a six-month time period to look at claims again. If the rates come back really competitive, we can reduce the cost to the city. It’s not like we have to be locked into this.”
Following the meeting, District III Councilman Garry L. Hubble said it’s a rising cost that could not be controlled. “We have to have health care insurance and provide it for our employees,” he said. “That’s definite. Everyone needs health care. We can’t control the rising cost, but we could look at some other areas where we spend money.”
City retiree Jane Harris, who worked with the police department for several years, hopes Council members will remember the plight of retired workers on fixed incomes when considering insurance premiums and coverage. “I’m on a fixed income, and the money I live off of – it’s tough,” she said. “Never has it gone up this high. My backs up against the wall, but I have to have health insurance. You say it could go down (and Council could re-address the insurance coverage), but it may not. It hurts me. Please do something to help us. It hurts. Some more than others.”
“To me, it’s a loyalty thing,” Riviere said. “We don’t owe past employees the world, but we do owe them a little gratitude.”
In other matters, the Council approved:
- amending the 2020-2021 fiscal year city budget and the Water and Gas Fund budget to hire an assistant chief financial officer,
- amending the city budget for the Port Allen Police Department to purchase a Dodge Durango police pursuit vehicle,
- amending the police department budget ($3,000 from the Fuel line item to the Training line item) to cover training costs for detectives’ and internal affairs and other trainings (made possible due to overall lower fuel costs),
- and advertising for open positions of sergeant and officer to be filled in the police department.
