Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee told Planning and Zoning Commission members he will remove any member from the commission who misses two meetings in a letter he had hand-delivered to them on Friday, Aug. 21.
Since May, the seven-member commission has failed to meet a quorum, requiring the attendance of at least four members. There has not been a fully attended meeting this year.
The push for an attendance policy comes as Nolan-McKay Developers look to present final plat plans for the first filing of a residential development on 200 acres the city annexed in 2019. Those plans must be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission, which provides a recommendation to the City Council before a final vote.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several members have expressed their intent to avoid in-person meetings as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the letter reads.
Walter Braud, an 11-year member of the commission, called the mayor's decision to hold in-person meetings despite empty agendas irresponsible as several members of the commission are in high-risk groups for being more severely impacted by COVID-19. Of the seven board members, five are over the age of 60.
Mayor Lee said virtual meetings are not technologically feasible and he does not believe they fulfill the requirements of the Open Meetings Law. The mayor has offered to hold meetings at a larger location, likely the Port Allen Community Center, to allow for more social distancing than would be possible at City Hall.
According to state law (RS 33:101), commission members serve at the mayor's discretion, meaning the absence policy will not have to be approved by the City Council.
Should a commission member miss any two of the nine meetings in a one year period, the mayor will remove the said member. Those meetings do not have to be consecutive.
Planning and Zoning Commission members are appointed by the mayor to serve seven-year terms.
Commission chairperson Liz Holmes declined to comment.
The August Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26 was canceled due to the threat of Hurricane Laura.
