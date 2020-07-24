Port Allen Police Chief
Three candidates have qualified to challenge incumbent Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown in the Nov. 3 election.
Brown will run against Corey Hicks, Bryan Simmons and John Summers in the Nov. 3 general election. Simmons is the only candidate who is a former employee of the Port Allen Police Department. He earned the rank of Lieutenant.
Port Allen City Mayor & Council
Port Allen Mayor Richard N. Lee, III qualified for another term on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. Friday, no other candidates have qualified to oppose him.
All current Port Allen City Council members - Carey Williams, At-Large, Ray Helen Lawrence, District I, Hugh “Hootie” Riviere, District II, Garry Hubble, District III and Brandon Brown, District IV - have qualified.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Riviere, Hubble and Brown did not have any candidate qualify to oppose them.
Clerice “Clo” Lacy qualified to run against Williams for the At-Large seat and former Parish Council member Charlene Gordon qualified to run against Lawrence for the District I seat.
Candidate announcements will be published in the West Side Journal as they are received.
City Marshal
Dwayne Lee, Sr. qualified to challenge incumbent City Marshal Michael Zito.
