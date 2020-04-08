UPDATE: City Council meeting canceled due to technical concerns, according to City Attorney Evan Alvarez.
The meeting will likely be scheduled sometime later this month, Alvarez said.
With the cancellation of the meeting, all agenda items are put on hold. Payment of city employees will continue unchanged, Alvarez confirmed.
Below is original coverage of the meeting.
The Port Allen City Council will vote via Zoom on several items related to hiring and paying city employees, including Mayor Richard Lee's appointment of Lance Joseph as the Chief Administrative Officer.
Joseph served as City Attorney under former Port Allen Mayor Demetric “Deedy” Slaughter, who residents voted to recall in 2013.
His appointment will require a vote of approval, or at least three council member votes. Lee said hiring Joseph to fill the position is "critical" as his office is currently under staffed.
The Mayor will also ask to begin the hiring process for a Head Payroll Clerk/Human Resources Director in preparation for the retirement of Robin Hebert, who has worked for the city for 25 years.
He also hopes to change Ronald Garlington's classification from "substitute appointment" to Wastewater Plant Supervisor, upon Garlington's completion of training.
Police Chief Esdron Brown also looks to get the hiring process started for two more Port Allen Police Department officers.
And when it comes to paying current employees, Mayor Lee hopes to continue paying city employees their full salary, "in compensation for working revised work schedules during the COVID-19 event until determined by Mayor Lee." He also plans to do the same for school crossing guards, by maintaining their part-time salary through the end of the school year.
View the full agenda:
All public comments must be submitted via email to City Attorney Evan Alvarez at ealvarez@hamsil.com by 5 p.m.
A link to the meeting will be provided on the City of Port Allen website later today. At that time, this article will be updated to include it.
