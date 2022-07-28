On July 17th, the lives of Port Allen natives Ian, Amanda, and Sandra Kirby were lost in a tragic plane crash in Boulder, Colorado.
The unnamed pilot of the plane also did not survive the crash. They were on vacation when the accident took place.
Ian and his relatives boarded the plane to do some sightseeing that began at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport before the plane crashed and caught on fire, as reported by CBS News.
The plane was owned by Bluebird Aviation, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board, which is currently investigating the crash.
“Very good kids,” Joe Kirby, Ian and Amanda's father and Sandra's husband told CBS News. “Loveable, go out of their way to help anybody as much as they can.”
Ian was 17 years old and was going to be a senior this year at Port Allen High School. He was also a member of the Band of Blue, which is the Port Allen Pels’ Band. He loved playing his instrument, which Amanda admired.
Amanda was 13 years old and was heading into eighth grade at Port Allen Middle School. She was hoping to join the band this year and follow her passion for band, aspiring to be like her brother.
Sandra was 48 years old and was employed at LSU in the Biology Department.
Ian is the second loss of Port Allen High’s class of 2023.
“Losing Ian was compounded by the fact that we lost him during summer break making it difficult to mourn together,” Principal James Jackson said in a released statement on Twitter. “As bittersweet as it sounds, we will do what we always do. Come together, persevere, and take care of one another.”
If you would like to help the Kirby family with funeral costs, please donate to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amanda-kirby?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_g7p+amanda-kirby.
