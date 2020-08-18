Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Patrick Hobbins as West Baton Rouge Parish’s representative on the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. The West Baton Rouge Parish Council nominated Hobbins for consideration earlier this year.
The Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District includes members from East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The commission strives to provide efficient administration, conservation, orderly development and supplementation of groundwater resources in the Capital Region.
Hobbins is a senior process engineer at Placid Refining Company and chairman-elect of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce.
“What I’m hoping to do is be part of the solution toward making the Southern Hills aquifer sustainable for the future,” Hobbins said. We’ve got a great water system, and we just want to protect it for future generations.”
