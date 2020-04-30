Since March 9, Ochsner in Baton Rouge has treated thousands of COVID-19 patients and released more than 1,500 since March 9. At the forefront of the battle, Port Allen native Iris Breaux is working to bring peace of mind to patients and their families as the supervisor of Patient and Provider advocacy.
She’s served as the link between patients and providers for five years. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s working to keep patients connected with their family while they are isolated, and in some cases, reaching the end of their life.
Her goal “is to make a difference in what could possibly be the last encounter between a patient and their loved ones.”
“When experiencing the death of my only child and my father, the staff involved in their care was phenomenal,” Breaux said. “They were not able to change the outcome, but they were able to create a sense of peace for me, knowing that they did all they could for me. As supervisor of patient and provider advocacy in the Baton Rouge region, my goal is to provide that same experience for every patient and every family member, every single time.”
The Oschner Health System recognized Breaux for her dedication to helping COVID-19 patients and their loved ones. A woman hospitalized with COVID-19 told Breaux about her daughter who lives in Atlanta. Breaux was committed to helping the women stay connected, even providing her personal cell phone number to answer questions or just be a listening ear at any time.
“I have the mindset that God doesn’t need me, He chose me; therefore, if He trusts me with His people, I promise to always treat them with dignity and respect,” she said. “Whether near or far, I want our patients and their families to know that they will be treated with care and compassion at all times.”
While keeping families connected has been her biggest professional challenge to date, Breaux says it has also taught her a valuable lesson.
“The biggest blessing is just realizing my own strength,” she said.
Typically, she can go home after a long day at work and step away from some of the worries she left at work, but the coronavirus crisis has created a fear health professionals must carry home with them at the end of each shift.
The most important thing to remember is the value of family and to wear a mask, Breaux said.
“Stay at home, check on your family and wear a mask,” she said. “But the biggest thing is valuing family. This is a serious, serious pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.