A traffic stop on Phillips Way by a Port Allen police officer led to the recent arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and counterfeiting charges, according to Police Chief Esdron Brown.
Ofr. Craig Crawford pulled over Michel Hill Jr., 243 Goshen Ln., Reserve, after he observed Hill run a stop sign at the intersection of La. 1 and Phillips Way. He added Hill did not have a driver’s license on him.
“I noticed while speaking while speaking to Hill Jr. he displayed signs of stress induced behavior,” Crawford wrote in his report, describing those signs as the suspect’s “eyes were twitching, his lips were quivering” and his knees and hands were “shaking.”
After obtaining permission from Hill, Crawford searched him and found the plunger from a hypodermic needle, like the ones used to inject illegal drugs. When asked if there was anything illegal in the truck, Hill told Crawford there was a box in the truck with more paraphernalia.
The discovery gave Crawford probable cause to search his truck and he called for backup from Brusly Police Department’s Ofc. Jordan Zachary and Dep. Logan Reagan with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
During the search, a small amount of heroin was found as was $220 in currency suspected to be counterfeit, based on his “training and knowledge.” In addition to the $220, officers found two $20 bills and a $5 bill printed but not cut from copy paper.
When questioned by Crawford, Hill admitted to printing the counterfeit bills, which prompted the assistance of deputies Glen Henagen, James Lewis and Capt. Kevin Cyrus. The counterfeit bills ultimately ended up in the possession of federal agencies.
Hill was charged with one count each of running a stop sign, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown said the possibility of counterfeiting charges would be handled by the Secret Service.
The police chief also advised local businesses to check all bills they receive to confirm their authenticity now that counterfeit bills have been discovered apparently being distributed in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.