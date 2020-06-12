The Port Allen City Council passed Mayor Richard Lee's proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget with one amendment during the June 10 City Council meeting. The city budget has projected spending of about $5.5 million with anticipated revenue of $4.7 million - creating about an $800,000 deficit in the General Fund.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor (LLA) found the city in violation of its bond covenant to repay the loan acquired for the City Hall building last year because of a deficit in the general fund balance. If spending follows the passed budget, it is likely the city will be dinged by auditors again.
These dings could mean higher interest rates on future loans for projects like a new wastewater treatment facility.
Councilmembers Hubble and Hugh Riviere expressed dismay at spending on what Riviere called luxury items amid economic uncertainty due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Councilman Brandon Brown voiced disagreement with their position saying, "if there are only 24 hours in a day, we should live life to the fullest."
Hubble introduced six amendments to cut spending on playground equipment for Cohn Park, fitness equipment at Centennial Park, the road overlay project and Christmas decorations. The council upheld one - stripping funding of the community events budget - in a 3-2 vote.
This marks the third year in a row the council has removed funding from the community events budget to require Community Development Coordinator Rose Roche to seek approval for community event funding on a case-by-case basis.
Brown and Mayor Lee voiced disapproval of the strategy.
"The community cannot grow if we don't invest in it," Brown said.
Mayor Lee said approving spending in the budget does not necessarily mean all of the money will be used, and that he plans to assess spending situations as the year progresses.
Hubble retracted one of his six amendments, which called for the removal of $3,000 in "classroom supplies" from the roads and drainage department. Mayor Lee clarified the supplies will be used for employee education events, prompting Hubble's retraction.
Expenses in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget include:
$658,407 - City Administration and Water & Gas administration
$142,962 - City Court operations
$1.881 million - Police Department
$56,441 - Protective Inspection
$1.582 million - Roads and Drainage
$556,000 - Sanitation
$66,000 - Animal Control
$333,171 - Community Development
$174,585 - Fleet maintenance
$18,100 - Depot operations
