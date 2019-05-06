A Port Allen woman was struck and killed on Court Street around early Monday, April 6, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Cassandra Carter, a 59-year-old mother of three, was struck by the 2007 Chrysler 300 driven by Tristan Pillette, 28 of Lafayette, around 5 a.m.
Two witnesses reported seeing Carter walking in the roadway, Ken Albarez, head of the WBRSO Traffic Division said. The speed limit in the area is 50 m.p.h.
Deputies issued Pillette a summons for driving under suspension. While he served the suspension, Pillette failed to reinstate his license, Albarez said.
"The driver of this vehicle was under suspension, but there's nothing in the law that says we have to arrest him," Albarez said.
Pillette tested negative for alcohol and is not suspected of any criminal negligence at this point in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.