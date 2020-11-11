Port Allen police arrested a man with a stolen Baton Rouge Police Department service weapon on October 15, according to PAPD records.
Authorities stopped Walter Marchand, III, 39 of Baton Rouge, after he failed to stop at a red light. Officers found marijuana and a stolen BRPD service weapon in his possession, according to the arrest report. BRPD has not confirmed that the weapon was stolen from an officer in their department.
Port Allen police charged Marchand with failure to yield, possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.