Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown has created the Port Allen Police Department Citizen Advisory Board as a part of the Port Allen Police Department “to better assure the community that the PAPD is accountable and responsive to the citizenry.”
The goal of the Advisory Board is to “develop a close-knit community relationship and continue to build an inclusive police department.” Members of the board will be tasked with reviewing community-related concerns and cases involving the PAPD’s use of force and providing input on general police department operations. Items reviewed by the board will be discussed during quarterly meetings held by Chief Brown.
The Advisory Board will consist of ten Port Allen citizens eligible for appointment by the City Council. All appointments must be upheld by Chief Brown. Each appointee will serve a two-year term; however, per the board guidelines, Chief Brown may “remove any member” at any time.
The creation of the board comes after more than a year of pushing for a Community Oversight Board (COB) by the Justice for Fatrell Organization. The organization asked the City Council to consider adopting an ordinance to create a COB during the June 2019 City Council meeting. However, the City Council does not have the authority to create such a board, as the Port Allen Police Chief is an elected official. Per the Lawarson Act, an elected police chief retains authority over the day-to-day operations of the police department.
Justice for Fatrell Organization founder Tara Snearl equated the Citizen Advisory Board to little more than a neighborhood watch, as the Advisory Board has several distinct differences from the COB.
Organization leaders said they envisioned a COB operating independently from the police department with a budget to hire field experts to investigate and help address accountability, police misconduct, policy and training.
The Justice for Fatrell Organization’s resolution for a COB provided “independent authority to investigate allegations of misconduct that PAPD officers…offer and implement remedies to police accountability, to review all documentation of uses of force, as well as issue police advisory and resolution reports assessing allegations of misconduct and use of force by PAPD” with the option of “establishing a monitoring program that provides an ongoing review or audit of the complaint process and use of force documentation and investigative process administered by the PAPD.”
Chief Brown introduced the guidelines for the board to the City Council during the June 3 Public Safety Committee meeting. However, the council’s approval is not required for the creation of the Citizen Advisory Board. The next steps will be for the City Council to nominate members to the board. Terms will begin on July 1, 2020.
Per the guidelines of the board, any individual nominated by council members must undergo a background check and meet the following requirements:
- Live inside the city limits for the last five years (proof of residency required)
- Pass a drug screen
- Not have a criminal history (excluding expungements, traffic citations or arrests)
- Sign a binding confidentiality agreement for the protection of individuals’ rights to privacy
- Been employed a minimum of five years at their current employer or retired as a demonstration of stability
- Completion of at least 20-24 college-level credit hours
