The Port Allen Police Department launched a new program to provide citizens the opportunity to report back to the department about positive encounters with local police.
After an experience with police, citizens can download or pick up a form from the PAPD to submit a "commendation report."
The new program aims to encourage officers to pursue good encounters with the public, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said.
Citizens have always been able to submit complaints to the Internal Affairs Department for investigation, but does provide an opportunity to report on good behavior or positive interactions, Chief Brown said. The new form will allow citizens to submit information on positive interactions with local police that will be filed in the officer's personnel file for future reference.
"I get compliments all the time about officers' conduct and behavior, but we wanted to do something that will go in the officer's jacket," Chief Brown said.
The form will be available for download on the City of Port Allen's website on Monday and are currently available for pick-up at the Port Allen Police Department.
