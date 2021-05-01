The Port Allen Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl at Katherine Square Apartments.
Authorities responded to shots fired just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The girl, identified as Jazzimane Woods, was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
It is unclear whether there is a suspect at this time. Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks released a statement Saturday afternoon asking for the public to call 225-343-5525 with any information regarding the shooting.
