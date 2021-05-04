A Port Allen Police Officer has resigned after being placed on unpaid leave following the release of body camera footage showing him tasing a handcuffed man twice in the back of a police unit last month.
Officer Nolan Dehon resigned from the department on Tuesday, May 4, according to a statement released by the City of Port Allen canceling a special meeting to vote on Police Chief Corey Hick's recommendation to terminate Dehon. The City Council voted to reschedule the meeting last month at the request of Dehon's attorney.
Dehon has been charged with aggravated battery and malfeasance in office.
