A Port Allen Police officer has been placed on leave and charged with malfeasance in office and aggravated battery after a citizen filed a complaint for being unnecessarily tased, according to a statement released by Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks Monday.
The name of the officer has not been released.
District Attorney Tony Clayton said the video shows a man handcuffed in the back of a police car being tased more than once. He called the video "disturbing" and said the affidavit of arrest supports bringing the case before a grand jury.
The investigation was conducted by representatives of both the Port Allen Police Department and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The WBR Sheriff’s Office charged the officer with malfeasance in office and aggravated battery. The officer has also been placed on leave.
"Chief Hicks holds his officers to a high standard and maintains a Zero Tolerance Policy for Officers," the statement reads.
Chief Hicks is not issuing any additional information at this time.
This article will be updated as more details are made available.
