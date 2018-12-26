The 2018 recipients of Employee Recognition Awards were chosen by supervisors of each department and Mayor Richard Lee. A person in each department was recognized for performance above and beyond standard job requirements. Mayor Lee also identified Chief of Administration Adrian Genre as Employee of the Year for his performance of job duties and involvement within the community.
Port Allen recognizes employees
Breanna Smith
News Editor
