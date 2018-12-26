2018 Port Allen employees

From LEFT to RIGHT: Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee, Darryl Louis of fleet maintenance, James Didier of roads and drainage, CJ Webre of water and gas, Adrian Genre Chief of Administration, Latricia Davis of administration, Terry Coye a meter reader, Filmore Bradford of wastewater treatment, Tiffeny Wycoskie of the Port Allen Police Department and Police Chief Esdron Brown. 

The 2018 recipients of Employee Recognition Awards were chosen by supervisors of each department and Mayor Richard Lee. A person in each department was recognized for performance above and beyond standard job requirements. Mayor Lee also identified Chief of Administration Adrian Genre as Employee of the Year for his performance of job duties and involvement within the community. 

News Editor

