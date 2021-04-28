Port Allen High School senior and call Valedictorian Naturi Scott was recently named a Gates Millennium Scholar. She is the second Port Allen High School student in history to be named a Gates Millennium Scholar.
"There's no student that is more deserving," Port Allen High School Principal James Jackson said during a ceremony held for Scott on Wednesday, April 28. "She started out with goals and has done everything she can to achieve them."
Scott has been a member of the basketball and track teams for four years. She is also involved in SGA, Beta Club, Garden Club, the peer-to-peer tutoring program and other school organizations.
Scott will attend Emory University in the Fall to pursue a Master's degree in chemical engineering with a focus in environmental health.
During the ceremony, she encouraged her peers to dream big because anything is possible. The school surprised Scott with a banner, which will hang proudly in the Port Allen High School cafeteria as a reminder of her success and perseverance.
The Gates Millennium Scholars (GMS) Program, funded by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was established in 1999 to provide outstanding African American, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian Pacific Islander American and Hispanic American students with an opportunity to complete an undergraduate college education in any discipline area of interest. Continuing Gates Millennium Scholars may request funding for a graduate degree program in one of the following discipline areas: computer science, education, engineering, library science, mathematics, public health or science. GMS offers Gates Millennium Scholars with Academic Empowerment (ACE) services to encourage academic excellence, mentoring services for academic and personal development and an online resource center that provides internship, fellowship and scholarship information.
