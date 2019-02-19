Editor’s note: For the protection of Port Allen’s power couple, the West Side Journal will not release the location of the nest nor does it recommend residents attempt to find it. Photos were submitted by a professional, free-lance photographer.
Two bald eagles call Port Allen home, living in a massive nest along the levee. The birds of prey are no longer the rare occurrence they once were, but they are a beautiful sight nonetheless.
In the early 1970s, there were only five to seven active nests in the state due to devastation from the now-banned pesticide DDT. Their population has rebounded significantly, especially in southeast Louisiana. A 2018 Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries survey showed 264 active nests in southeast Louisiana.
The bald eagle was removed from federal listing under the Endangered Species Act in 2007, but they remain federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
The birds of prey are among the few in the animal kingdom that mate for life and they usually expect their young to hatch around February. Photographer Justin Honore said he did not see any eggs in the nest nor did he see any babies.
