The Port Allen City Council will hold its regularly scheduled committee meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
No more 8 citizens will be allowed in the Council Chamber at one time and they will sit in the designated seats during the meeting.
Each person must decide before entering the Council Chamber which Committee they wish to hear. Then the officer will allow up to 8 citizens to enter.
Anyone entering the building must wear a mask and their body temperature will be checked. Anyone with temperature above 99 degrees F will be denied entry.
Council members’ seating has been moved to at least 6 feet apart.
View the full agenda here.
