Following a Port Allen City Council Committee meeting with no residents in attendance, the Port Allen City Council will meet in-person for the regular City Council meeting tonight.
Eight citizens will be allowed in the Council Chamber for each agenda item. Citizens must decide prior to the meeting which agenda items they wish to hear or comment on and will sign-up for each. If a person is not seated in the Council Chamber but has signed up to speak on an agenda item, an officer will notify them to enter when it is their turn to address the City Council.
Everyone entering the facility will have their temperature checked. Anyone with a temperature above 90 degrees Farenheiht will not be admitted.
The West Side Journal Facebook page will live stream the meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m.
View the agenda below.
