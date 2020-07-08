pavfd

Pictured from to left to right: John Summers, Board Member, Jeff DeVeer, Treasurer,  Anthony Summers, President, Barry Brewer, Secretary, Joe Howell, Board Member. 

Not pictured: Emile White, Vice President, Christina Jewison, Former President, Jeremy Aguillard, Board Member, Chad Smith, Board Member and Harold Brown, Board Member.

The Port Allen Volunteer Fire Department installed officers for 2020-21 during the Monday, July 6 meeting. Those interested in becoming a volunteer fire fighter can find additional information at www.portallenvfd.org.

