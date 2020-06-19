On June 19, 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the freedom of all slaves in the state. General Granger’s news came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, which proclaimed all slaves within the rebellious states were freed.
Texas was among the most remote of the slave states and had a low presence of Union troops, so enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation was slow and inconsistent until General Gordon’s announcement.
June 19 is an unofficial holiday which marks the emancipation of all slaves in the Confederacy. However, slavery remained legal and existed in Union border states until the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment of the Constitution on December 6, 1865, which abolished slavery throughout the United States.
Celebrations of Juneteenth date back to 1866. Many of the first celebrations were church-centered community gatherings in Texas before the holiday spread across the South, becoming more commercialized in the 1920s and 1930s. By the dawn of the 21st century, Juneteenth came to be celebrated in most major U.S. cities, including Port Allen.
Juneteenth in Port Allen
When Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence returned to Port Allen from living in Houston, Texas, she brought the celebration of Juneteenth with her. The annual celebration began in the early 1970s with music, bbq and a good time, most often held at William & Lee Park.
Lawrence organized the event each year with the help of the community - people brought their bbq pits and the kids out for a day of celebrating freedom and learning history. The festivities featured children, often her son Kevin Lawrence, reading the Emancipation Proclamation and explaining the history of Juneteenth.
“It’s something good for the children to know,” Ray Helen Lawrence said. “And that’s the spirit of it. This is ours.”
In 2016, the City of Port Allen adopted the event, providing funds for bands and musicians, including the Neal Family and other musicians from the area. The celebration is often held at the Old Ferry Landing now, though it has been held at William & Lee Park in recent years.
The celebration features much of the same festivities it did when it began - music, food, family fun and the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation.
“It wouldn’t be celebrated to the magnitude it has been if it weren’t for her and her dedication,” Kevin Lawrence said.
This year, the Juneteenth celebration was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but there’s no doubt it will return.
“We’re going to carry it along as long as we can,” Kevin Lawrence said. “And whoever wants to come on board can.”
